ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 209.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,149. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

