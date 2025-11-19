ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in MIND Technology, Inc. $MIND

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,145 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MIND Technology were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIND. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MIND Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. MIND Technology had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

