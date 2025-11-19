ARS Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 40.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth $201,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $810.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

