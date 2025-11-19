ARS Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in TSS Inc. $TSSI

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TSS were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TSS by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TSS during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TSS in the second quarter valued at about $3,483,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TSS by 536.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Shares of TSSI opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. TSS Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $228.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSSI. Wall Street Zen cut TSS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TSS in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Singular Research began coverage on TSS in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $386,353.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 306,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,868. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 15,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,861.23. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,925 shares of company stock worth $1,099,233 over the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

