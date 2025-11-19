ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $88,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $212,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $973.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.96%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

