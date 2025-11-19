ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

