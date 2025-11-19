ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $19.44 Million Stake in General Motors Company $GM

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,792 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

