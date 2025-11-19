ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,101 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 429.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 1,257,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MP Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. MP Materials’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

