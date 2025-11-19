ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $401.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

