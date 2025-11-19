ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $25.67 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $189.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.