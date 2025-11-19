ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 134.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fermium Researc raised shares of Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Olin Stock Up 0.3%

OLN stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.91%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.



