ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MLM opened at $593.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $665.18. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $690.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

