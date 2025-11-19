ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $38.70 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises 2.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $554.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.03. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

