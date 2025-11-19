ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%.

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LILAK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.