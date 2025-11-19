ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $42.25 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 3.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.18.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

