ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. $RELL

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 748,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 227,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of 994.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $47,586.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,528.85. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $108,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,289.30. This trade represents a 13.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

