ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 78.5% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.80 and a 200-day moving average of $234.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

