ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $154.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $164.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

