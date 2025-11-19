ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,991 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,293,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 455,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 204,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The firm had revenue of $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -650.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

