ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $239.47 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

