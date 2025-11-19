ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $253.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

