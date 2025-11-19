ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $664,000 in Mplx Lp $MPLX

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mplx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in Mplx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.0765 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 91.31%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

