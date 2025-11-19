ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $370,272,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

