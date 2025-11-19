ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $577.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.80. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

