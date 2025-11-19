ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,447,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

