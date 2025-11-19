ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,716 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.1%

CLF stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

