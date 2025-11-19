ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $333.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.54 and its 200 day moving average is $295.25. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $372.78.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

