ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,603,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,074,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 478,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,799,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,965,000 after purchasing an additional 408,927 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309,019 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 685,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 257,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The company had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

