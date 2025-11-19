ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,090 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,042,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 176,652 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $8,260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,951,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

