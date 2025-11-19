ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 190,580 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,580 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 175,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $501.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

