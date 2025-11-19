ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

