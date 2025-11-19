ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 255,878 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,878 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $44,345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4,372.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 759,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 742,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 734,265 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 539,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 513,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CMC opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 1,722 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.