ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 35,406 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,406 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 11.4%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

