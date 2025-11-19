ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 709 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,615,413. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $233.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average is $256.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

