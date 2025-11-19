ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,234 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 2.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $223.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.