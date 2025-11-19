Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,096,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $292.97 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

