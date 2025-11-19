Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nokia were worth $560,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.87.

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

