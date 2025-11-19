Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $2.17 Billion Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,950 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 3.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $2,170,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

ACGL opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

