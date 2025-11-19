Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $776.33 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $776,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.13.

AON stock opened at $348.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.11 and a 200 day moving average of $357.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

