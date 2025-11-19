Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $787.61 Million Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $787,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $144.32 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $182.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $690,796.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $32,771,429.46. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,896,929.50. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and sold 574,422 shares valued at $93,484,396. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

