Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,014 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in PayPal were worth $891,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 22.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 833,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,967,000 after buying an additional 152,908 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 441,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,470 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.