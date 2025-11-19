Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 167,095 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,677,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,095 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up about 0.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $639,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

