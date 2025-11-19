Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 324,399 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,399 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,429,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Elevance Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

ELV opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.63.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

