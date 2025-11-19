Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 652,485 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,485 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,108,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.39.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $254.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at $145,100,038.50. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.