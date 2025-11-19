Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 460,362 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460,362 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shopify were worth $846,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

