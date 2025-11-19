Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 8,128 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $550,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1%

MELI opened at $2,058.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,244.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,369.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.