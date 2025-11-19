Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 236,834 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $781,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $629.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

