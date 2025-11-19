Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 27,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 372.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

