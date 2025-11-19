Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 749.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 69,292 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.