Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 1,069 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8%

AIG stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

